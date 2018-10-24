Infighting could rob Congress of advantage

The question of leadership in the Congress in various states is coming to the fore even as power does not seem as much of an impossibility for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it did earlier. Unlike a cadre-based party like the BJP in which the leadership issue is virtually always pre-determined, in the Congress there are factions and pressure groups that plague the party. At the top of the pyramid is the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi who has established a natural right, thanks to the sycophantic culture of the party that has got ingrained in the cadres and leaders alike.

Rahul’s primacy has got reinforced by the manner in which he has taken to the leadership role, addressing meetings across the country and making no bones about his exalted status as head of the party. Recently, former Union finance and then home minister in the UPA dispensation, P Chidambaram, seemed to strike a discordant note when he said that who will be the UPA’s prime ministerial candidate would be decided after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the Congress and its allies sit together, but evidently this was an orchestrated statement to pander to the allied parties before the polls.

No one in his senses would dare to question Rahul’s primacy except with his tacit consent and as part of a gameplan to hoodwink the allies. The same can be said of former Union minister Salman Khursheed, who had sometime ago expressed similar sentiment. The way Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati was spurned by the Congress by offering her party a mere five seats in a House of 90 in poll-bound Chhatisgarh was indicative of the Congress illusion that it is head and shoulders above other parties and parties like BSP are small fries.

In Madhya Pradesh, too, the Congress-BSP alliance has fallen through because of the arrogance of the Congress high command which fancies itself as knocking at the door of power. In Punjab, the ‘high command’ tolerates chief minister Amarinder Singh despite his open show of independence because it is an inconsequential party in the absence of Singh and realises it grudgingly. During the election campaign, Amarinder had kept Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and other leaders at arm’s length and had won the State on the strength of his own charisma and acceptability among the people.

But in no other state does the Congress have a State leader who is powerful enough to defy the Central leadership and ride roughshod over it. The anti-incumbency mood is running strong in BJP-ruled states in general not because of any great Congress effort but because of a level of disenchantment with the BJP due to the unrealistically high expectations that it had aroused in electorates.

Apart from Punjab, if there is a State leader in the Congress who commands the support of the masses anywhere in the country it is Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan who has a clean image with a reputation for dynamism. Yet, such is the state of the Congress that he has a challenger in Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot who too has a formidable clout with the masses. Gehlot is a symbol of the old order—calculative, manipulative and given to political skulduggery.

Rajasthan is indeed notorious for not returning a ruling party. If anyone can change this trend it is the campaigning of Narendra Modi which is yet to kick in. It would be no mean task for the high command to contain Gehlot’s chief ministerial ambitions but failure to do so could neutralise the advantage of a State leadership that could well frustrate the BJP designs to return to power. If the Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rivalry is reined in, through deft handling, there could be rich dividends in store for the Congress in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

There can be little doubt that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is on a sticky wicket and though the magic of Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and oratory is yet to manifest itself, what can damage the Congress irreparably is the infighting within the party. The Rajputs, who have been loyal to the BJP in the past, are clearly drifting away from it. The recent resignation of estranged BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra and his subsequently joining the Congress have added fuel to the Rajput fire. If Vasundhara Raje is unable to woo the Rajputs back to the BJP fold it could well be catastrophic to the party’s fortunes.

Jaswant Singh commanded a lot of clout and respect in the Rajput community and the manner in which he was treated including his suspension from the party had infuriated the Rajputs a great deal. In Madhya Pradesh, there is a fatigue factor against incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who is fighting to stave off anti-incumbency for his fourth successive term in office. Chauhan is battling farmers’ anger, corruption charges and widening caste differences over quota benefits.

The Congress has too many contenders for power if it manages to displace Chauhan. There is old guard Kamal Nath who has been vested with the presidentship of the State Congress but an even bigger contender is Jyotiraditya Scindia who is vying equally for power. Digvijay Singh who gave Congress the reputation of being anti-Hindu due to some outlandish statements of his has gone on record to say that he is unwanted by the party as a campaigner.

Kamal Nath and Scindia can be expected to nibble at each other’s bases to the detriment of the Congress party and it is for the party to ensure that this does not happen on a severely damaging scale. In Chhatisgarh, it is between Chief Minister Raman Singh’s 15-year incumbency pitted against two Congress candidates — T S Deo and Bhupesh Bhagel — who are vying for the chief ministerial chair.

All in all, there is strong possibility of under-cutting within the Congress which could prove a liability for the party. The advantage of anti-incumbency could well be neutralised if the dissidence turns self-defeating.

Kamlendra Kanwar is a political commentator and columnist. He has authored four books.