India must wake up to obesity among kids

India has the second highest number of obese children in the world after China, according to a study that has found that 14.4 million children in the country have excess weight. China has 15.3 million obese children.The findings which are contained in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicate that as a country we are not inculcating the requisite consciousness among our citizenry over the adverse health effects of obesity. With the western junk food culture and sedentary lifestyle becoming the norm especially among the middle class in the country and there being widespread ignorance of the deleterious effects of these, obesity is virtually assuming epidemic proportions.

Globally, over two billion children and adults suffer from health problems related to being overweight or obese, and an increasing percentage of people die from these health conditions, researchers said. Evidently then, the problem is worldwide but that India is proceeding on that path as an index of poor awareness is something to be concerned about. While there is a need for parents to develop in children due awareness towards healthy food, it is incumbent on the government to run health awareness programmes in schools and slum clusters to discourage children of impressionable age from consuming junk food. Much of the street food too is fried in recycled, bad oil which is extremely harmful for health.

Among adults, the US tops the list with 79.4 million people with obesity and China is second with 57.3 million people. The study says that who ignore persistent weight gain do so at their own risk — risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and other life-threatening conditions. The study, which spans 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015, includes analyses of other studies on the effects of excess weight and potential links between high BMI (body mass index) and cancer.

The prevalence of obesity has doubled since 1980 in more than 70 countries and has increased in most other nations, the study said. Although the prevalence of obesity among children has been lower than among adults, the rate of increase in childhood obesity in many countries was greater than that of adults. There indeed is no room for complacency.