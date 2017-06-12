Dozen ethnic Indians in Britain’s new House

There is reason for ethnic Indians in Britain to celebrate with the number of elected Indian-origin members of the new Parliament rising to an all-time high of 12 from 10 in the earlier House of Commons elected in 2010. While all 10 sitting members retained their seats, two newcomers also made it. That four of the members of the new House had their roots in one city – Jalandhar in Punjab – speaks of the dominance and preponderance of Punjabis in the country.

The House would indeed have its first turbaned MP in Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and its first woman Sikh member Preet Kaur Gill adding their weight to Indian presence. One candidate who recorded a resounding victory was Rishi Sunak, 37, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder R. Narayana Murthy. Keith Vaz won his seat for the 8th time and his sister Valerie Vaz also made it this time around, both on Labour tickets. Shailesh Vara made it for the fourth time on a Conservative ticket. It only goes to show that ethnic Indians are more or less evenly divided between Conservatives and Labour.

That the House of Commons will have a dozen Indian representatives is testimony to how well ethnic Indians have carved out their own space in the country. Predictably, British policy on India, regardless of which party is in power would be at least to some extent influenced by the presence of these MPs.

Nevertheless, quite naturally when jobs are in short supply, an inevitable pressure builds up on immigrants to make way for locals and so is it happening in Britain. Though Theresa May has been described as a ‘reluctant Indophile’, observers predict that she would be better for India than Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn. But there is no denying that it is pragmatic national interest that drives external policy.