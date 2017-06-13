Dikshit’s remark against Army chief appalling

It is reprehensible that in the way in which we have interpreted our democracy, politicians get away with atrocious statements in public without being called to account. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s appalling sense of irresponsibility in accusing Army Chief Bipin Rawat of behaving like a ‘sadak ka gunda’ (a street thug) passed muster without a thought to the effect such an unpardonable statement would have on the morale of the armed forces. In a recent interview General Rawat, while speaking about the Kashmir unrest, had suggested that it would have been easier for the armed forces if the protesters were firing weapons instead of throwing stones.

He had added that then he could have done to them what he wanted to do. To that Sandeep Dikshit’s response was that he was talking like a sadak ka gunda. Such a lowly remark against the Chief of Army Staff should have led to an uproar among politicians but that did not happen. While the BJP condemned the observation, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat in an article said the statement by the Army chief was a needless provocation and was “unbecoming of a senior Army officer.” Most other parties did not react. Is this the respect and deference we give to the head of the army that defends us against foreign aggressors?

Sandeep Dikshit, who is by normal standards considered suave and cultured, did later express regret for his statement but that he had the gumption to make such a statement reflected the extent to which we can go to undervalue our institutions. As an institution, the Indian army has few parallels. It is disciplined, apolitical and exemplary in its spirit of sacrifice for the country. Its soldiers are an epitome of bravery and unflinching loyalty to the country. Instead of praising them and raising their morale for the hardships they endure, must we run down their chief in such a shocking manner? The Congress party must punish Sandeep Dikshit if it wants to uphold and reinforce its respect for the army. If it fails to do so, the conclusion is inescapable that it is complicit. That Congress heir-apparent Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at Dikshit’s comment, though belatedly, is a good move. But it is too little too late.