Conservative Japan allows smooth transition

The Japanese government’s approval of a legislation that will permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate the throne, and be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito has paved the way for a smooth transition. This is the first time in 200 years of the monarchy in Japan that an emperor’s abdication will take place in a country that is strongly conservative and tradition-bound.

The emperor is expected to abdicate in December 2018, when he will mark his 85th birthday. The last Japanese monarch to renounce the throne was Emperor Kokaku, who stepped down in 1817. Anticipating resistance from conservatives who wanted him to retain his position until his death, Emperor Akihito went public in August last year with only his second ever televised address to the nation, during which he expressed his desire to abdicate.

The emperor had undergone surgery for prostate cancer in 2003 and was hospitalised again in late 2008 with chest pains, an irregular pulse, high blood pressure and internal bleeding. His doctor at the time had blamed the emperor’s ill-health on stress, in part brought on by questions over the future of Japan’s imperial family. In recent years, the emperor has scaled back his public appearances, but has appeared increasingly frail.

His public statement of his desire to step down immediately won the support of the vast majority of Japanese, who still revere the monarchy. The Japanese government was effectively forced to make revisions to the terms of the Imperial Household Law as it was set down in 1889 in order to permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate. The legislation has been framed, however, as a one-off decision and will not apply to any future emperors who may wish to abdicate.