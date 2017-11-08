Cash-digital transaction balance is way forward

The little rectangular squares of plastic in our wallets – credit/debit cards – probably know us better than best friends, spouses, or parents. Our food cravings and private fetishes, fashion choices and closet cosmetic procedures, your menstrual cycle and contraceptive preferences, undisclosed ailments and covert literary adventures – consumption patterns reveal who we are. Only the smartphone has greater access to your secret self.

Every parent knows that handing your teenager a credit/debit card is virtually like a GPS – transaction alerts on your phone will tell you exactly where she’s been. But the idea that some private or government agency can track you in the same way, from your digital footprint, is creepy. Or its used to be. Google, we are told, can now match our offline card purchases to our online viewing history. ‘Surveilliance capitalism’ (a term coined by academic Shoshana Zuboff to describe how power over digital data is threatening freedom and privacy) puts us all in a glass bowl.

Economists tend to discuss every aspect of demonetization and digitization of the economy except the elephant in the room – privacy, upheld as a fundamental right by a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in August this year.

The Government seems to feel that since cash enables black money, it is potentially bad. Hard currency is fine for countries like Germany and Japan, which do not have to deal with high levels of corruption. In India, digital transactions are preferable, because they are transparent. It’s not just about graft. Consumers will collaborate with vendors to skip the 28 per cent GST on their light fittings and floor tiles. The cash payment is off the books and effectively becomes black money.

From this perspective, the Government’s insistence that consumers stay on the digital grid is understandable. The United Payments Interface (UPI) which enables seamless digital transactions was put in place in April 2016, before demonetization. It was followed by the BHIM App and the BHIM-Adhaar interface. The former allows mobile-based transactions, while the latter employs biometrics, ie, no card or phone, just your thumbprint. Triumphantly, as if it were a measure of progress, we are told that digital transactions have jumped 55 per cent in volume and 24 per cent in value over the previous year.

Transparency is doubtless necessary while filing tax returns, explaining poll expenses to the Election Commission of India, or buying solitaires. But when shopping for edible lingerie, or consulting a psychologist, we need the comfort of anonymity. Who hasn’t experienced a touch of embarrassment when requesting a contraceptive at a pharmacy, no matter how clinically you are served? And the idea that someone – anyone – knows you bought them in a strawberry flavour, is appalling. Or that you made a secret trip to Goa to meet your girlfriend, while your parents thought you were studying for the CLAT in Bhopal.

The rising incidence of identity theft and card-cloning doesn’t boost confidence in the confidentiality of financial or personal data. How secure is the vault in which our purchase histories are locked? How hard is it for a bank employee to download and transmit the data of lakhs of card-holders? Even if there is no theft, the fact remains that we have all become accustomed to the idea that Big Brother is watching.

Do we accept surveillance as a sacrifice for the common good, as we did demonetization? Are we surrendering not merely our privacy, but our autonomy? How does this affect our society and politics? This calls to mind the US government’s short-lived Total Information Awareness (TIA) programme, which was based on purchase histories, medical records, bank data, ticketing and billing information. During its operation, the government had access to the personal and private data of its citizens. Once, this would have been a frightening thought, but we are now innured to the age of surveillance.

Some people, who still find the notion of being tracked unnerving – despite having nothing to hide – have chosen to stay off the grid, giving up social media and cellphones or using proxy servers and pre-paid gift cards for online purchases. But for most of us, this is impossible. The ecosystem created for digital transactions compels us to lead online lives. A healthy balance between cash and digital transactions seem to be the only way forward.

The author is a senior journalist with 35 years of experience in working with major newspapers and magazines. She is now an independent writer and author.