UK verdict not an event, but a process

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, played a gamble of holding snap polls for the British Parliament as early as three years ahead of its stipulated time. However, she failed miserably to yield the desired result. Britain’s election delivered a topsy-turvy verdict. The result is straight out of Alice in Wonderland. The winner has lost; and the loser has won. Though May’s Conservatives have emerged once again as the largest party – comfortably ahead of their Labour Party rivals – far from an endorsement of her eleven months as Prime Minister, the outcome will be seen as a repudiation of both her style and her policies.

The Tories won 318 seats in the 650-member British House of Commons falling short of eight seats to establish clear majority. Though May left Labour Party (261 seats) far behind, the perception is that she has lost the election and the leader of Opposition Jeremy Corbyn has won. Though she has now managed to forge an informal alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) having won 10 seats, May’s next government would always be on tenterhooks as DUP would always be dictating terms to continue to support the Tories.

Surely, the 2017 snap polls have sent signals that the British population would no longer blindly support the right-wing capitalism and if the next elections take place any time during the next five years, the Labour Party would be a potential threat to May’s Conservatives. Actually, there is palpable threat to May as well. It is doubtful if she would be able to survive in her seat for more than a year. She tried to follow the footsteps of Margaret Thatcher, who at one stage of her career did played the gamble of calling mid-term elections and came out with flying colours. However, May’s calculations seem to have gone absolutely wrong and instead of improving its performance from 2015 elections, the Tories lost seats and also voting percentage. The blame now shall squarely come on May.

May called this election three years early. She made a catastrophic misjudgment. Her right-wing Conservative Party already had a narrow overall majority in the House of Commons. But she said she needed a clear mandate from the voters to strengthen her hand in negotiations over the details of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, to give effect to the surprise referendum vote exactly a year ago.

This was May’s first election as Conservative Party leader and she ran a presidential-style campaign all about her and the ‘strong and stable’ government she could deliver. It didn’t work. She came across as brittle and remote. Her party’s manifesto – not usually a document which attracts a lot of attention – contained a section on how much old people would have to pay for their own care if, within days, she was humiliatingly forced to abandon. She was also widely criticised for refusing to take part in the televised party leaders’ election debate.

The Conservative Party is brutally unforgiving of leaders who don’t deliver the votes. May’s hold on office is slipping away. She certainly won’t lead the party into the next general election. Given the messy outcome of this contest, the next election may not be too far away.

According to British political observers and experts what really tempted May to stage an early election was the perceived unpopularity of Labour’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn who is hugely popular amongst the party’s rank and file, but derided by most Labour MPs who believed that turning to the hard left was a recipe for electoral disaster. But Corbyn has the virtues of transparent honesty and integrity and as he travelled the country, he attracted thousands to his rallies – and this in a country where the mass political meeting feels a relic of ages past. The young in particular were attracted to his standard and relished his promises to abolish tuition fees for university students, restore key utilities to state ownership, spend more on the health service and the police, and to tax business and the well-off to fund these policies.

The recent violence and terrorist activities in London and other British cities also proved to be fatal for the Tories. More than politics and political isms, the British population is more interested in peace and harmony for themselves. The Labour Party succeeded in campaigning that May is either not interested or is not capable of curbing the underground terrorists’ activities and protect the lives of the Brits.

Among the young, voter turnout is usually low. But on Thursday, those in their late teens and twenties voted in large numbers. It seems this age group voted by an astonishing three-to-one margin in favour of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, and that propelled him towards gaining seats – though not to outright victory. It’s been a hugely successful election for Corbyn, a profound personal victory against the odds, and his left-wing supporters will now tighten their grip on the Labour Party. So there’s a sharp generational split in political loyalties. More than that, Britain is more polarised between sharp right and hard left (Liberal Democrats who occupy the centre ground in British politics polled poorly) than at any time since the 1980s.

The major impact of political developments in the British system would be on the forthcoming Brexit negotiations scheduled to commence within the next fortnight. The negotiations about the terms on which Britain leaves the European Union after more than forty years of membership are crucial. Theresa May’s political authority has been weakened. The ‘hard’ Brexit which she has championed, embracing withdrawal not only from the political and legal institutions of the EU but the economic single market as well, no longer seems to chime with the British electorate. There’s very unlikely to be any rethink about Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. But rather than slamming the door in the EU’s face, it’s now more probable that Britain will seek a consensual route towards a new relationship with the country’s main trading partners in Europe.

In a nutshell, the verdict of the UK snap polls is not only an event but a beginning of a process of new socio-politic-economical era in Western Europe that would have its long-lasting impact on the European Union, Great Britain and also on South Asian nations like India.

The author is a political analyst and former Member of Parliament (RS).