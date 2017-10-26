A timely booster for the economy

A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks to the disruption caused by the introduction of the revolutionary Goods and Services Tax, this had become all the more necessary. In the event, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has not disappointed. The stimulus package unveiled on Tuesday, October 24, will go some distance to boost the sentiment. Indeed, the record highs on the BSE and NSE on the morning after indicate that the investors seem to be positive about the overall impact of the Rs.14 lakh package.

In the main, the public sector banks, bleeding badly due to reckless lending during the UPA decade, especially after the 2008 global financial crisis, will get Rs. 2.11 lakh crore support for recapitalisation. Of this, Rs. 1.35 lakh crores will be pumped in through recapitalisation bonds. Seventy percent of the nearly Rs. eight lakh crore of non-performing assets of the banking industry are on account of the public sector banks. Banks will also tap the equity market over the next two years, in addition to budgetary support and recapitalisation bonds. The sharp spurt in the shares of public sector banks on Wednesday underline the revival of their balance-sheets yet again.

Hopefully, with no political dictation in the disbursal of big credit, as was the norm in the UPA decade, banks will undertake a thorough due diligence before lending to industry and commerce. Along with the recapitalization of public sector banks, infrastructure has received a huge boost. A Rs. seven lakh crore package for the Bharatmala project, envisaging the construction of 20,000 kilometers of highways connecting western and eastern parts of the country, was announced by the Finance Minister. The proposed investment will be spread over three years, and the money will be partly raised from market, private sources and from toll collections. Given the widespread concerns about the impact on fiscal deficit, Jaitley was confident that the 3.2 percent limit will not be breached. The issuance of bonds to raise Rs. 1.35 lakh crores for recapitalization of banks in this fiscal was aimed at reining in the fisc.

An increase in fiscal deficit will generate fears of high inflation; it can also scare away global investors who have poured in huge funds, essentially through bonds, in the current financial year. Bond investors have brought in $22 billion this year, which is four times higher than foreign investment in equities so far. An uptick in fisc can scare away bond investors and pressure the thus-far benign exchange rate as well. In this regard, reports of healthy collections of GST, slightly higher than the projections for the first three months since the introduction of the progressive tax, are a positive sign. Of course, the Rs.14-lakh revival package holds a significant political message as well. To begin with, it will dispel pessimism on the economic front, no doubt fanned by the Opposition and other critics of the Modi Government. The first quarter growth of 5.7 percent this fiscal encouraged the purveyors of doom and gloom to suggest as if the economy was on the brink of a collapse. This will cease with the effective intervention of the Government on Tuesday. Recapitalising banks can be a huge mood-changer for the health of the economy.

Besides, a marked step-up in infrastructure spending can boost growth all around. New and better roads have always acted as catalysts for growth. In the last three years, the Modi Government has revived scores of infrastructure projects abandoned by the previous regime. Cement and steel sectors stand to gain directly from higher investments in highways and roads. Additionally, these projects generate high employment and inspire private sector development in housing and businesses.

Given that reckless lending to the real estate sector was one of the key reasons for the bank NPAs, the revival of the sector under new investors depends crucially on settling the problem of bad debts in this key sector of the economy. Some of the big-ticket developers unable to service the huge debts on their books should be made to part with their projects so that these can be completed by designated managers under the newly-implemented bankruptcy code. The short point is that clearing the mess of huge, and largely unsecured, loans to the real estate sector, a key driver of the economy, ought to draw the special attention of the policy-makers. Lakhs of middle-income investors in the housing sector await urgent government intervention.