Srushti, Sanish to lead Maharashtra charge in Jr & Youth National TT

Mumbai : Srushti Haleangadi and Sanish Ambekar will lead the charge for Maharashtra ‘A’ girls’ and boys’ teams respectively in the Team Championship of the 11Even Sports 78th Junior and Youth National Championships, which gets underway at the SAMA Indoor Complex Vadodara from Friday, January 6, 2017. Manasi Chiplunkar and Mandar Hardikar will captain the Maharashtra ‘B’ girls’ and boy’s teams.

In the junior category, Srushti will also lead the Maharashtra ‘A’ girls’ team while Shreya Deshpande will skipper the Maharashtra ‘B’ side. In the junior boys’ competition, Shubham Ambre and Mandar Hardikar have been named captains of the Maharashtra ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams respectively.

Events will be conducted for Junior and Youth boys’ and girls’ team championships and Junior boys” and girls” singles and doubles and Youth boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles.