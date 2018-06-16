Kohli clears YoYo test; Rayudu fails Agencies

Bengaluru : India captain Virat Kohli is all set to take part in the two-match T20 Internationals in Ireland after comfortably clearing the YoYo test but there was bad news for middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is set to be dropped after failing to attain required parameters here on Friday.

“Almost all the players including skipper Virat Kohli have comfortably cleared the qualifying mark for the YoYo test. Ambati Rayudu is the only player in the UK-bound squad, who has failed to clear the fitness test.

“His score is well below the permissible 16.1 set for the India and India ‘A’ team. Rayudu will be dropped from the squad,” a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

It will be interesting to see who gets a chance in the ODI squad as Rayudu is now set to be dropped. India will tour Ireland for two T20Is before the tour of England, comprising three T20s, three ODIs amd five Tests, starts on July 3.