Huge stakes for parties in Punjab polls

Campaigning for the high-octane Punjab assembly elections has officially ended with the elections scheduled for February 4, and while the three principal parties — the Akali Dal-BJP combine, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party — have high stakes in the contest, the credibility of opinion poll agencies is also on test. Most agencies have virtually written off the Akali-BJP combine, fighting as they are against anti- incumbency and non-performance. But strangely, five years ago when Akali-BJP combine romped home a winner by a comfortable margin and the Congress was mauled while AAP was not in the picture at that stage, pollsters were proved grossly wrong in judging the electorate’s mood. Would it be a repeat of that this time or would the opinion polls prove right is the key question today. Punjab was the only state which gave AAP its four MPs in the 2014 parliamentary election and if public rallies are any indication, AAP leaders are attracting sizeable crowds.

Infighting poses a challenge for all three parties in an atmosphere permeated by false propaganda, unscrupulousness and corruption. All this has given the electoral battle a no-holds-barred, murky dimension. The Congress, fearing that an AAP victory will catapult its leader Arvind Kejriwal to new heights, is blaming AAP for being in cahoots with extremists. Three-cornered contests are unusual in Punjab and there is no knowing which party will gain and which would suffer. While the Congress has an old warhorse in Amarinder Singh spearheading its campaign, the Akali-BJP combine is banking on Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and the pull of Parkash Singh Badal who is its chief ministerial face for the sixth time. The battlelines are indeed drawn as never before and there is no mistaking that it is a high-stakes battle.