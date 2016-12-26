JAIPUR: Opener Samit Gohel hit an unbeaten century to take Gujarat to a commanding position against Odisha in a quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday. Gohel remained unbeaten on 110 as Gujarat piled up 246 for three in their second innings at the end of the third day’s play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Gohel’s runs came off 291 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. He was ably supported by Priyank Panchal (81) as the duo shared 149 runs for the opening wicket. At stumps, Manpreet Juneja (6 not out) was occupying the crease along side Gohel as Gujarat extended the overall lead to 310 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full day’s play remaining. For Odisha, left-arm orthodox bowler Dhiraj Singh picked up two wickets giving away 69 runs. Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 184 for eight in reply to Gujarat’s 263 all out, Odisha added just 15 runs before being bowled out for 199 in 73.1 overs in their first innings.
Gohel’s unbeaten ton takes Gujarat to a commanding position
Tagged with: Cricket Tournament Manpreet Juneja Odisha Priyank Panchal Ranji Trophy
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
New passport rules cut out the red tape
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj deserves appreciation for the humane manner in which she has been handling her responsibilities.…
Shivaji memorial– appeasement politics
The Maharashtra BJP has, apparently, succeeded in its efforts to appropriate the credit for the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial which at…
How next budget can beat the blues
The Union Budget for fiscal year 2017-18 will be presented one month earlier, which is a significant break from tradition.…
Cynicism over corruption charge against PM Narendra Modi
The morality scale in Indian politics has taken a sharp shift in favour of cynicism. No longer do politicians lose…
Karnataka government on a retrograde course
The Karnataka government’s decision to reserve all blue-collar jobs for Kannadigas in all industries receiving concessions from the government—except IT…