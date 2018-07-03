Australia vs Zimbabwe T20-tri series: Aaron Finch breaks own record, hits 172 for new T20I record

Australian captain Aaron Finch hits 172 runs against Zimbabwe, he sets a new world record high score in T20 internationals and his opening partnership with D’Arcy Short put up 223, another world record. The Australian team reached 229 for 2, the highest total ever scored against Zimbabwe in a T20I.

Finch beat the previous highest, which was his 156 against England in 2013. He just failed to beat Chris Gayle’s record score by 3 runs, of 175 for all T20 cricket when he was out hit wicket with two balls of Australia’s innings left.

Australian won by 100 runs after Zimbabwe could only reach 129-9. Batsmen D’ArcyShort scored 46 from 42 balls, in the third game of a T20 tri-series which also involves Pakistan.