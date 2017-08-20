Yusuf Khatri, sons walk the ramp at coveted Lakme Fashion Week

BHOPAL : Renowned Bagh print master craftsman Mohammed Yusuf Khatri, showcased his exclusive winter collections in ‘Lakme Fashion Week-2017’ for the first time on Friday in Mumbai.

As the craftsman walked the Lakme Fashion Week’s ramp along with his sons Bilal, Kazeem and Abdul Kareem, the craft lovers present there in large numbers gave them a standing ovation and appreciated their works.

They showcased some modern attires like skirt, kurta, jacket, western jacket and plazo et al. Based on herbal colours, the attires were in cotton, Chanderi, mulberry and gajji silk stuff. By using brush and patasha, Khatri family gave the traditional print in modern form with the help of designer Vinit Rahul from Delhi.

In a telephonic conversation with Free Press, Mohammed Yusuf Khatri said, “We have showcased our works for the first time in the Week. And we got huge appreciation from fashion lovers there. We had been working for past many months continuously on these collections. We prepared these collections by using herbal colour only.”

Khatri further said, “Handloom and handicraft are glorious heritage of our country. By their preservation, we can help weavers as well as artisans’ community. Now, the demand and popularity of Indian handloom and handicraft has increased due to the endeavour and publicity done by PM Modi. A few years ago, handloom work had almost been extinct. But it has become popular on international level.”

Khatri recently showcased his handloom work in ‘International Folk Art Market’ in Santa Fe city of New Mexico, US in July. He is the only Indian craftsman who did experiment with Bagh print on mat and won national award from the Government of India and international award from UNESCO. He has also exhibited his work across the country as well as aboard including America, Columbia, Argentina, Barcelona, Spain, Germany, Martinique (France), Bahrain, Belgium, Italy. He did not keep this traditional craft limited up to him. He also trains students under Guru Shishya Prampara.