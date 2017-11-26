Woman drowns while bathing in river

BHOPAL : A 32-year-old woman died as she drowned in river where she went to take bath, police said on Saturday.

According to Nazeerabad SHO Madanlal Ivne, the deceased woman has been identified as Saki Bai Lodha, wife of Rambabu who is resident of Bizawan Kalan village.

The family members of deceased woman in their statement told police that on Friday at around 10am, she went to take bath in a river located near their village where she drowned accidentally. When she didn’t return home till afternoon, worried members of family started searching for her. Later, they reached river where they spotted her body floating along the river bank. Police were informed regarding the incident. Police have registered a case of accidental death.