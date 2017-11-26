Woman accuses BJP MLA of molestation bid, latter denies

Bhopal : A woman has charged R D Prajapati, the BJP MLA from Thandla in tribal-predominant Jhabua district, with sexual harassment. The woman, a local resident, has written a letter to the SP of the district, in which she has also claimed that she was facing death threat from the MLA.

The police have not registered any case so far. Denying allegations, Prajapati said that woman is being used as a pawn by a BJP leader to malign his image.

The woman, in her complaint, said that the MLA and his supporters were extorting money from the vehicles passing by the road, during which he tried to molest her.

The woman said that the MLA asked her to accompany her to Bhopal and tried to catch hold of her hands.

Prajapati said that the allegations were false and motivated and were aimed at damaging his reputation. According to Prajapati, the woman was into illegal sand trading and when he objected to it, she levelled unwarranted charges against him. Prajapati said that he would file a defamation case against the complainant.