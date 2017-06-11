Will not allow Kashmir-like stone pelting in MP: Shivraj

CM begins fast-unto-death

BHOPAL : “I will not allow stones to fly in Madhya Pradesh, as has been happening in Kashmir.” With these words, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began his fast-unto-death at the BHEL Dusshera Maidan here on Saturday forenoon. He said had he not heard the farmers out, they would have gone to any extent. “Hence, I have decided to sit in this ground and now anyone can come and meet me.”

Former CM Kailash Joshi applied tilak on the forehead of Chouhan before the latter began his fast. His ministers also fasted for the day in solidarity with him.

Chouhan said once anarchy struck roots in the state, it would be difficult to reverse the situation. He said he did not want direct confrontation between the police and the people. “If someone is struck on his back with a stick, I feel I have been struck,” he said. Without naming the Congress, he said those not in power should refrain from adopting undemocratic means. “This is my prayer to them,” he said.

He said those spilling milk on the roads cannot be farmers. His fast was not any kind of sit-in, protest or demonstration. It was just meant to provide the farmers’ bodies a platform to engage with him, the CM added. He said he was being criticised for his decision. “Let them say whatever they want but I cannot see this state engulfed in the flames of violence,” Chouhan added.

Meets farmers in batches of five

The CM met several delegations of farmers. All delegations had five members each and most of them were arranged by the BJP leaders. The mobilisers ranged from MLAs to mandal presidents. Many delegates did not even know what they were supposed to tell the CM. Some of them just greeted him and went away. The delegates complained to the CM against officers to revenue, agriculture, power and home departments.

‘No farmer would be deprived of his land without consent’

The CM said no farmer would be deprived of his land without his consent. He said an ordinance would be promulgated for this purpose. A scheme would be drawn up to ensure that defaulter farmers again became eligible for loans. He said an Agricultural Costs Marketing Commission would be constituted to fix the input cost of crops to ensure that farmers got remunerative prices for their produce. He said a Price Stabilitisation Fund would be created so that farmers did not have to face losses even when prices fell due to over-production.