We will provide full security to foreign tourists: Patwa

BHOPAL : Inaugurating the fourth ‘MP Travel Mart’ at a function here on Saturday, minister for tourism (independent charge) Surendra Patwa said that such events would give a new identity to the state at international levels and boost tourism in the state besides enhancing job opportunities. Tapan Bhowmick, chairman of the MPTDC was also present on the occasion.

States of Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Manipur have displayed their tourism-related projects in the Mart, Patwa said. He said that Madhya Pradesh has great potential as a tourist destination and the number of tourists visiting the state is increasing every year.

The minister further said that winning ten national tourism awards is a great achievement for the state. The state is committed to provide foolproof security to foreign tourists, Patwa said. He also released a book titled ‘Everyone’s Business’ authored by Gaur Kanjilal at the function. He visited 76 stalls set up in the Mart. Tourism secretary Hariranjan Rao spoke about the objectives of the Mart.