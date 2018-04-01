Ujjain railway station goes green

Ujjain : A 300 kilowatt’s solar panel was installed on the cover shed of the platform of Ujjain railway station and traditional lights have been replaced with LED ones.

Spokesperson of the railway department informed many railway stations under Ratlam division were being equipped with solar panels and LED lights with a view to save energy. Providing information about solar panels the spokesperson said the solar panel would help produce 4 lakh units of electricity per year and replacing of traditional lights with LED lights, and save 1.31 lakh units per year.

All air conditioners, will also be converted into energy efficient ones soon. After installation of the solar panel, 40 percent of the station’s energy requirements will be received from green energy, the spokesperson added.