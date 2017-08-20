UBI chief spends a busy day in city

BHOPAL : Union Bank of India (UBI) MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai interacted with the officials of the local branches, regional office and staff training centre of the bank on Friday during his day-long visit to the city. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the Bank.

The MD visited the Arera Colony branch of the bank where he met all the staff members individually and gave them tips on improving customer service. A customers’ meet was organised in the evening in which Rai addressed valued customers of the bank. The staff members of all the branches of the bank in the city interacted with the MD at another event.

UBI is the fifth biggest PSU bank in the country with a total business of Rs 6.7 lakh crore. Its deposits stand at Rs 3.75 lakh crore and advances at Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

The bank has 4,286 branches and 7,574 ATMs all over the country. It is also doing business abroad with branches at Shanghai, Abu-Dhabi, London, Hong Kong and Antwerp (Belgium). The bank is touching new heights and is providing services to its customers using state-of-the-art technology.