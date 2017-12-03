Three decades later, miseries continue to plague victims

BHOPAL More than three decades have passed since the world’s worst industrial disaster Bhopal gas leak maimed thousands of people overnight in the fateful night of December 2, 1984 and left millions of survivors and their next generations to suffer a trail of miseries throughout their lifetime. And the misery continues. The affected are still bearing the brunt.

Lack of proper medical treatment and economical rehabilitation (jobs) are the major problems the victims are now facing. In addition to legal battle in range of courts from the lowest level to the country’s highest Supreme Court for compensation, environmental losses, cleaning of dumped toxic chemicals and rehabilitation, the absence of medical aid and jobs have been taking a heavy toll on the surviving victims.

On the intermittent night of December2 and 3, 1984, some 40 tonnes of toxic Methyl Isocynate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide India pesticide plant in Bhopal, killing around 3,787 people overnight and causing injuries including permanent disability to 60,000 others.

Today is the 33rd anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy (Union Carbide gas leak) – considered to be the world’s worst industrial disaster.

Lot of measures have been to ensure better medical facilities to gas victim. Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) which is a world class super specialties centre. Besides, there are six more hospitals opened for the convenient of gas victims. The six hospitals are Kamla Nehru Gas Rahat Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Gas Rahat Hospital, Indira Gandhi Mahila and Balya Chikitshalaya, Pulmonary Medicines Centre, Government Mater Lal Singh Hospital and Shakir Ali Khan Gas Rahat Hospital.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sagathan convener Abdul Jabbar said, “Despite all these hospitals, gas victims are not getting required medicines. The onus lies on both the Centre and state governments to ensure adequate availability of medicines. Tests and check-ups are done only at BMHRC and for this a victim has to hire an auto-rickshaw which charges Rs 200 for one side. We have demanded Rs 2000 monthly pension to all gas victims to bear the medical expenses. Secondly, Govindpura industrial area and Railway coach factory hardly provided any job to gas victims and their children. So unemployment is a big issue among the gas affected family.”

Anisha Bi said, “Earlier, we were getting Rs 1000 as widow pension but it has been stopped now. We are facing lot of financial problems in managing the medical expenses. Most of the victims’ children are unemployed and medical expenses are additional burden on us. The government should give at least Rs 2000 monthly pension as relief.”

According to Ramesh Jain, “Meeting the medical expenses is big challenge for the gas affected families. Government is expected to start pension to gas victim for medical purposes. Secondly, there must be provisions for job for the children of gas affected so that their family will not suffer much. Thirdly, government should make arrangements for medicines in all the hospitals for gas victims free of cost.”

Haliq said, “In old age, it is very difficult to manage the medical expenses for gas victims. Every time, we have to rush to BMHRC for tests and routine check-ups. There must facilities in other hospitals too. Children are unemployed so government should provide jobs in local factories and plants.”

“Even the family has started neglecting the victims after stopping the pension. Meeting the medical expenses of gas victims is a big financial burden on the family. So the government should start pension to gas victims, at least for the medical purpose, till final settlement of compensation is finalised,” said Kumari Bai.

Former chief minister Babulal Gaur reiterated his demand that compensation should be distributed uniformly to all the 56 wards (previous). Twenty wards were left out, so he demanded to consider all the 56 wards.

“To get their compensation, people of 20 wards have been asked to prove the nature of their injuries. For instance, if their eyes were damaged, they would have to submit a medical certificate. The injuries they had suffered were in 1984. How are they expected to get medical certificates now? Besides, residents of all the 56 wards of Bhopal enlisted in 1984 must get the compensation,” said Gaur.

“What is concerning us most is that why only 36 wards out of 56 are given compensation and why did not the people of remaining 20 wards get even a single penny out of the package?” Gaur asked.

Take up cleaning of UCC waste under Clean India Mission: Gas victims

BHOPAL : Gas victims have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include clearing up of chemical waste from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant under Clean India Mission.

The letter has been sent by Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan convener Abdul Jabbar. He released the letter to media on Saturday.

According to letter, tons of chemicals are lying dumped in UCC premises. Rusted metal barrels filled with a dark, dusty material are kept in warehouse on the site. Dirt and sand trickle from worn out plastic bags piled up in a corner. The barrels contain toxic materials that have no lids. This has contaminated the soil and polluted ground water.

The letter states that expenses for cleaning up the chemical waste should be recovered from Dow Chemicals company.

In the letter, gas victims have also stated that UCC, which was bought by Dow Chemicals in 2001, caused grave injuries to residents due to hazardous chemicals and plant’s inadequate waste management system.

“Residents living near the plant suffered from different illnesses while their children were born birth defects,” Jabbar said.

Earlier, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), a German government agency that provides services for sustainable development, had offered to clean and dispose of the chemicals dumped in UCC plant.

Germany’s federal ministry for economic cooperation and development had even approved the project. The GIZ had sent the draft contract to Indian government but it could not materialise due to various reasons.