Technical glitch deprives 18K candidates from appearing in PEB exam

BHOPAL : Due to a technical snag, more than 18,000 candidates could not appear in the examination for recruitment to the state police force, conducted by PEB, on Saturday. More than 9 lakh candidates are to appear in the examination, which will be held in phases.

PEB exam controller AKS Bhadoria said the exam was held in two shifts on Saturday. Total 38,572 candidates were scheduled to appear in the examination.

To check impersonation, the candidates were required to record their attendance biometrically before entering the examination centre.

Once seated in the examination hall, they were again supposed to go through the biometric identification system. A one-time password was then generated and sent to the mobile phones of the candidates. They had to enter the OTP to unlock the answer sheet. Due to a technical snag, the software did not confirm the identity of a large number of candidates.

As a result in the first shift, only around 53 per cent and in second shift around 58 per cent candidates were able to appear in the examination. The snag was reported from Bhopal, Indore and Satna, among other places. It was decided that the students who were not able to appear in the examination will be given another chance.

Last year it was smooth going

PEB had conducted the same examination in 2016 and it was held without any hassles, mainly due to the diligence of then director of PEB. However, this time, on the very first day of the examination, the system gave way.