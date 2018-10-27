Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Launched

Tata showcased the near-production JTP versions of the Tiago and Tigor at the 2018 Auto Expo earlier this year. Now, eight months later, the Indian carmaker has launched the JTP twins in India. The Tiago JTP is priced at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Tigor JTP, on the other hand, can be had for Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At these prices, where the Tiago JTP is priced at a premium of Rs 1.18 lakh over the top-spec Tiago XZ petrol, the Tigor JTP is Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Tigor petrol. As the name suggests, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are essentially the performance-oriented models of the Tiago and Tigor, with various cosmetic as well mechanical changes. What are they? Here is a list.

Both the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get wider 15-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, sporty front bumper and side skirts, contrasting ORVM covers, glossy black roof, a rear spoiler and JTP badges on the front grille, front fender and on the rear boot lid.

On the inside, they feature all-black interior, red accents on AC vents, contrast red stitching on the steering wheel, the seats and the gearshift gaiter.

Mechanicals

Unlike the standard models, which are available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the JTP twins are petrol-only offerings.

Instead of the 1.2-litre 84PS/114Nm petrol engine in the standard models, the JTPs are fitted with the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor that has been tuned to produce 114PS/150Nm. In the Nexon, it generates 110PS and 170Nm.

Power from the engine is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed MT, same as their standard models, but Tata says the gearbox has been optimised.

Like the standard cars, the JTP twins too get ‘Sport’ and ‘City’ driving modes.

Apart from the sportier and more powerful engines, Tata says that both cars get a retuned suspension setup as well as recalibrated steering for better handling.

The ground clearance has also been lowered by 4mm and now stands at 166mm.

Features

As far as features are concerned, the JTP twins share the equipment list with the standard cars. They get dual front airbags with ABS with EBD along with Tigor’s smaller 5-inch ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system with the eight-speaker audio system, rear parking sensors, steering-mounted controls, tilt adjustable steering and height adjustable driver seat.

