Sultania junior docs suspended over MLC report controversy

Bhopal : Sultania Hospital’s junior doctors Dr Khushboo Gajbhiye and Dr Sangyogita were suspended and show-cause notice was served to consultant Dr Purnima following controversy over medico-legal case (MLC) report related to Bhopal gang rape case.

Both junior doctors are PG students in GMC. Divisional commissioner Ajatshatru too had show-caused the duo soon after the controversy had erupted. On Saturday, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dean Dr MC Sonagra convened a meeting on the issue. Sultania Hospital medical superintendent Dr Kiran Pipare and HoD Gynaecology Dr Arun Kumar attended the meeting with the report.

Both junior doctors were accused of alleged breach in protocol for their failure to show the MLC report to consultant before releasing it. In the report, Dr Khushboo had mentioned consensual intercourse by the victim.

The error was pointed out by police officers after the report was sent to the GRP. Following the objection, Dr Shreya re-examined the report and included that four accused had intercourse with the accused and termed it as gang rape.

On October 31, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was gang raped near GRP police station in Habibganj. She was later forced to run from the pillar to the post before her complaint was lodged that too after three days. Ironically, while victim’s father is posted in RPF, her mother is in CID. Her MLC was performed at Sultania Hospital.