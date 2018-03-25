Suicide involving minister: Police delay action

BHOPAL : The police have not registered FIR after eight days of suicide committed by Priti Raghuvanshi, the daughter PWD minister Rampal Singh.

Priti Raghuvanshi committed suicide on March 17 after minister fixed engagement of his son Girijesh Singh to some other girl. Priti was upset over engagement as Girijesh and Priti had tied nuptial knot at Arya Samaj temple in Bhopal six months ago.

Priti’s brother Manjeet Singh Raghuvanshi said, “It is 8th day of suicide. Police are still fulfilling formalities of recording statements. Then, they will take time in investigating the allegations, which we made. It is time consuming tactic of police. Police are working under pressure of minister. But we will continue to fight till last moment.”

Raghuvanshi Samaj is adamant to see ouster of PWD minister Rampal Singh from cabinet and transfer of Raisen SP Jagat Singh Rajput, SDOP Sahu and Udaipura TI Manoj Dubey. Congress spokesman K K Mishra said, “FIR should have been registered immediately but government is delaying it because a minister is involved in it.”

“Complainants treated as terrorists”

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh alleged that complainants are treated as “terrorist” while accused are roaming free. He demanded explanation from CM as to why complainants (senior citizens) were interrogated for whole night and accused have not been even interrogated in Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case. He said an FIR be registered against PWD minister Rampal Singh and his family members immediately. Rampal Singh and his son Girijesh Singh have not been interrogated in the case so far.