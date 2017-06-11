Stir to continue, say farmers; tell CM your bureaucrats are villians

Bhopal : In their interaction with the chief minister, the farmers presented a long list of complaints to him. Among them the biggest was cash crunch. Chouhan was told that they got cheques as payment for their produce but the cheques took days to be cleared.

The representatives of farmers told him that even when cheques were cleared and the amount credited to their bank accounts, the banks did not pay cash to them. Chouhan assured them that he would take steps to solve the problem.

Representatives of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh(RKMS), led by Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’, which is one of the organisations leading the agitation, told the CM that no matter what he announced or said, the officialdom did not do the needful. They also said loans of the farmers should be waived. They said small farmers were under duress due to the loans.

Chouhan said the government was working on a formula to waive the interest on loans so that farmers who had not been able to pay interest were not declared defaulters. Some farmers said despite government’s instructions, the traders were not paying them in cash for their produce and onions were not being purchased in the name of FAQ. They complained that seeds were in a short-supply. Agriculture Production Commissioner PC Meena, commissioner, Mandi Board Rakesh Shrivastava and secretary to CM Vivek Agarwal were present with the CM.

BOX Finance minister to hold meeting with bankers today Finance minister Jayant Mallaiya has convened a meeting of bankers on Sunday to discuss the problems farmers are facing due to cash crunch in banks. The delay in clearing of cheques and reluctance of banks to allow cash withdrawals would be discussed at the meeting.

I will not allow stones to fly in Madhya Pradesh, as has been happening in Kashmir. Hence, I have decided to sit in this ground and now anyone can come and meet me.