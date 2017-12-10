Snag-hit aspirants resort to ruckus at exam centres

VYAPAM SCAM-II: Patwari Exams-2017 ,30% fail to appear in exam in absence of verification



Bhopal : Candidates who could not appear in patwari recruitment examination 2017 due technical problems in the server raised a ruckus at examination centres on Saturday. They pelted stones and shouted slogans calling patwari recruitment examinations 2017 as ‘Vypam-2 scam’. The examinations started late in both the shifts.

The candidates staged protest at various examination centres particularly at SAMS College of Engineering and Technology, Trinity Institute of Technology & Research, Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal, and Oriental Institute of Science and Technology. Candidate also staged protest at TCS iON.

State examination coordinator M L Tyagi said, “Candidates’ verification was not held due to server failure. Vypam will announce fresh dates for them.”

As the server was down, nearly 30 percent candidates could not appear in the first shift of the examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB or Vyapam). Similarly, 17 percent of candidates could not write examination in the second shift. The examinations in second shift did not start on time due to same problems.

The reporting time was 7.30 am for first shift. The exams were to begin at 9 am. The examinations for second shift were to begin at 3 pm. Its reporting time was 1.30 pm. But the examination in first shift started by 10.30 am and it was over by 1 pm. The examination in second shift started by 5 pm and ended by 7 pm. The examinations were conducted in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. In Bhopal, examination was conducted at 26 examination centres. The patwari recruitment examination was held to fill 9,235 vacancies. The examination will be held from December 9 to December 31 in two shifts daily. Nearly 12 lakh candidates are expected to take exams. According to Vyapam examination controller A K S Bhadauria, nearly 26887 candidates were to appear in the examination in first shift but only 18872, which is 70 percent, appeared. In the second shift, 22360 out of 26887 candidates appeared in the examination. It comes to 83 percent. This means 17 percent candidates could not appear in exams in second shift. “Vyapam will hold re-examination for candidates whose identities could not be verified,” Bhadauria said.

Delhi-Mumbai highway….

He further stated that large auto mobile manufacturing companies such as Volvo, Mercedes and Audi have already made flexible-fuel engines that can run both on conventional fuel and ethanol. When a consumer goes to a petrol pump they can pick their choice of fuel depending on the price. We are working towards making this happen, Gadkari said.

In November, the Oil ministry had launched a draft bio-ethanol policy that aimed at production of bio-ethanol from cellulosic biomass as against the conventional approach of molasses-based ethanol production. The draft policy mentions the need to encourage the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) which aims at blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 2030. He also added that in the upcoming Parliamentary session, a policy on methanol blending will be presented which calls for 15 per cent blending of methanol in petrol.

To make route connectivity more smooth and congestion-free, Gadkari stated that several projects including Sagarmala and Bharatmala will be critical. The ministry aims to improve road, rail and port connectivity with development of ports along rivers and coasts being first priority, added Gadkari. Through port connectivity, Gadkari believes logistic costs will come down to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. Moreover, keeping national interest in mind, the focus will be more on promoting waterways and coastal transport, then railways and then roadways, because transportation costs are lowest when transported by sea. Then comes river transport, followed by rail transport. Road transport, which today accounts for 60 per cent of total cargo movement is India, is the most expensive mode of transport. This must be redressed by focusing on water-based transport solutions.

We are working on an innovative project between Mumbai-Delhi corridor which will have two lanes dedicated for electric vehicles.

We are trying to bring a garden on 800 acres of land for Mumbaikars.

Leh-Ladakh tunnel project worth Rs 16, 000 crore is coming up.

Delhi-Meerut expressway will be inaugurated by this month-end.

Roads brings prosperity and development, so for India s growth roads are important.

Rs 1000 crores cruise terminal is coming up near Wadala.

The Maharashtra govt is working on converting wastewater into biofuels.

Mumbai-Vadodara project is worth Rs 45,000 crores.

My ministry is working on giving employment to 1 crore youths.

Delhi s National Expressway 2 will be inaugurated in January.