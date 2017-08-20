Ujjain : The last evening of ‘Shravan mahotsav’ to be held at Mahakal pravachan hall on Sunday at 7 pm, will give a rare opportunity to music lovers of the city to witness a jugalbandi between the sitar and cello by world famous sitar player Shubhendra Rao, disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar belonging to the Meher ‘gharana’ and cello player from Netherlands, Saskia Rao. There will also be a vocal rendition by Kalapini Komkali, daughter of Pt Kumar Gandharva. Ramendra Solanki will accompany her on the tabla and Vivek Bansod on the harmonium.
‘Shravan mahotsav’ to conclude with jugalbandi
