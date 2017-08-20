Shivraj’s is government of scams, Rs 10K crore siphoned off: Ajay Singh

Congress takes out rally to protest corruption

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had scripted scams involving Rs 10,000 crore during his tenure, alleged leader of opposition Ajay Singh at a rally organised by the Congress to protest corruption in the state here on Saturday.

Besides Ajay Singh, Congress state president Arun Yadav also joined the rally, which began from the PCC office and concluded at Roshanpura Square.

Singh released ‘details’ of the scams in the tenure of Shivraj Singh. He said he was ready for a public debate with the BJP national president on the issue of corruption and also on the funds allocated for the state by the UPA and NDA governments.

He said over the past two-and-a-half months around 80 farmers had committed suicide in MP. In 37 districts, foodgrains drawn in the name of 14 lakh BPL ration card holders had reached the godowns of the traders. In Hoshangabad district alone, over Rs 150 crore were gobbled up in name of wheat procurement.

Ajay Singh said plantation scam, co-operatives scam, power purchase scam, farmers’ subsidy scam, Vyapam scam, Simhastha scam, toilet construction scam and nutritious food supply scheme scam were also committed by the Shivraj government.

He said the silver ornaments gifted to women under Mukyamantri Kanyadan Scheme were found fake. Pulses were procured on MSP in areas like Ganjbasoda where pulses are not grown.

He said over 3,000 cases were registered against ministers, IAS and IPS officers in Lokayukta but due to pressure of the government, no action was being taken against them.