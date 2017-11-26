Sewage cleaned manually as BMC runs short of machines’

BHOPAL : The sewage chambers and septic tanks in the city are being cleaned manually due to shortage of cleaning vehicles. The chambers are also broken at several places, which cause filth to flow on the road. Even the chambers of public toilets can be found overflowing in the city.

Peergate, Chataipura, Dhoipura, Jumerati and many other areas have chambers chocked with filth, which can be seen overflowing. The cleaning is delayed due to shortage of machines. “This raises stink and exposes residents to diseases due to lack of sanitation and hygiene,” corproator Rafeeque Qureshi said.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) discarded tractor trolleys in 2015. At present, BMC has 14 big machines, which can suck up filth upto a distance of 30 meters. But these machines don’t work where the dirt lies at a distance of more than 30 metres.

In such situations, residents call private agencies for cleaning, which charge a hefty sum.

There is another problem. The residents are forced to wait for over two months after they submit application in BMC for cleaning their septic tanks.

Ward number 21 corporator Vatsayan Jain said that problem was raised before BMC authorities several times but none pays heed in corporation. “As suction machines take upto two months to arrive, I deploy labourers to clean the chambers,” he told Free Press. Bhopal Municipal Corporation water works department city engineer A R Pawar said that fresh tenders have been floated to procure new machines. He said that the tractor trolley which was used earlier had developed snag, which is being fixed.

“We deploy labourers in congested areas where big machines can’t enter. But labourers don’t enter manholes, they clean it from outside which is permissible,” he remarked.