Secret formula to restore, conserve historical monuments

Pulses, jaggery methi flour at play to restore Sadar Manzil to its old glory

BHOPAL : Everyday ingredients from our kitchen work wonders on rejuvenating our bodies is no secret, but are you aware that these very elements are being used to bring to glory old monuments and structures.

A unique technique is being adopted to renovate Sadar Manzil, one of the historical monuments the city can boast of. Pulses, jiggery methi flour and limestone are some of the ingredients being deployed to restore the monument to its old charm.

This is the one of those techniques which were used when these monuments were built years ago. Rajasthan-based firm which is undertaking the renovation work said that the technique has been in use for many decades in their state, but in it is for the first time that the method is being adopted in Bhopal. Rajputana constructions private limited company officials said that they have been using the age-old method for restoration of ancient buildings in Rajasthan for years and have seen very good results.

Moolchand, the Munshi of the company, who has been supervising the renovation being carried out through this unique technique for the last twenty years informed that they have undertaken similar restoration work in Punjab, Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur and Bharatpur.

The use of the ingredients will strengthen the monuments and they will remain safe for next many decades, claimed Moolchand.

The jaggery, jute, methi flour and other such items constituted a major part of the construction material when these ancient monuments and structures were built ages back and again we are using these ingredients to ensure that the original stuff remain at the place, he added.

Rijwan Ansari, a city based historian says that it is for the first time in Bhopal that a whole structure is being renovated with the method otherwise a portion of Kamlapati Mahal and few other buildings were also restored using same technique.

The first phase of the work is likely to be completed by the November end, said an official of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited.