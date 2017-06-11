Scindia’s 72-hr Satyagraha from June 14

BHOPAL: The Congress might be criticising CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for launching a fast-unto-death but party MP and chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia is going to stage a satyagraha of 72 hours at Bhopal from June 14.

The farmers’ protest has turned violent in the state, with seven deaths and public property damaged in last 10 days of aggression.

During the movement the Congress raised the issue in favour of farmers and demanded the removal of CM Chouhan and now they have demanded to impose President’s Rule in the state.

Scindia, who is abroad now, is expected to fly back home in a day or two. He is going to interact with the farmers at Indore on June 12 and on June 13 he will meet famers at Mandsaur. From June 14 at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan he will observe satyagrah of 72 hours.