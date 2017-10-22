Samman Nidhi of Rs 1crore to family of martyr cop: CM

BHOPAL : The state government had decided to give Samman Nidhi of Rs 1 crore to the family of police personnel who laid their lives during line of duty.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this while addressing a function organised to mark Police Memorial Day at Lal Parade Ground on Saturday. He said common people including school and college students will be associated with Police Memorial Day programme from next year. “Policemen play important role in maintaining peace in society, their contribution cannot be ignored,” he remarked.

Speaking further, he said memorials of martyred policemen will be built in their native villages, which will display their acts of bravery. A programme will be organised on their birth and death anniversary.

Chouhan said policemen protect society by sacrificing their family and social life. They maintain law and order not only during difficult circumstances but also during natural calamities like floods, arson. “Society should express respect for police,” he remarked and added that police job should not be considered as a job only but a true service to the country and society.

“We are proud of the Madhya Pradesh Police. They have eliminated mob violence in the state in an extraordinary act of bravery. They also controlled naxalism and terrorism,” he said. In his address, CM recalled the martyrdom of head constable Ramashankar Yadav and constable Balamukund Prajapati who was killed in Chattarpur. Constable Indrasen was also remembered.

Reeling out numbers, Chouhan said 35,700 policemen have been martyred in the country. These include a large number of policemen from Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police Rishi Shukla said Madhya Pradesh police have played an important role on various occasions. He said that maintaining inner peace in society is a difficult task, which the state police have done perfectly.