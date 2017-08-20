Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan celebrates I-Day

Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan (SSSS) celebrated 70th Independence Day at Gaurav Palace on Saturday. It was based on theme ‘Indian Army’. Dressed as army men, the members of the group enjoyed the programme by presenting patriotic songs. Besides that, on the occasion of World Photography Day, the group facilitated some photo journalists of Hindi and English dailies in the city including Pradeep Mehra, Neelesh Sen, Jaspreet and Dinesh Dave with mementos. (All Pix: Pradeep Mehra.)