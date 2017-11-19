Rs 3.5 cr sanctioned for Kailaras
MORENA : Anjana Brajesh Bansal, the newly-elected chairperson of the Kailaras Nagar Panchayat announced here on Saturday that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sanctioned Rs 3.50 crore for giving a facelift to the roads of the town. She said that the roads in the town were in a dilapidated state for years and when the chief minister was apprised of it, he directed allocation of funds for the repairs. She said that the roads around bus stand, Old Sabzi Mandi, Chauda Kharanja, Ayodhya Basti and Transport Nagar would be re-laid with the funds. She said that cement concrete roads would be built. Bansal thanked the local MLA Subedar Singh for taking up the matter with the chief minister.