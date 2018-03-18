Raise brother with care, girl stated in suicide note

BHOPAL: A girl student committed suicide by hanging herself in her home on Friday evening. She has left a suicide note in which she urged her parents to raise her brother with care. She said she could not live upto their expectations.

She was a student of intermediate and was under depression as she could not do well in physics examination paper held on March 14. The deceased has been identified as Meril who lived with her family in Kalpana Naga area under the limits of Piplani police station. The girl was student of a private school of MP board. On Friday, her father had gone for work in the factory at industrial area while she was alone with her grandmother. It was in the evening when her grandmother went for work that she hanged herself to death. When she returned, the gate was found locked from inside. The grandmother called neighbours when girl did not respond. They peeped inside from ventilator to find her hung body.