Rain continues to lash state, more in offing

BHOPAL : Rain continued to lash various parts of the state on Saturday. Alert for heavy rain has been issued for Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore and Hoshangabad districts.

The rain intensity in the last 24 hours has increased considerably over the south and south eastern parts of the state in contrast with the regions of west Madhya Pradesh.

Khandwa witnessed extremely heavy rain of 15cm, followed by Khategaon (13cm), Sheopur (6cm) and Hoshangabad, Kannod and Badwah (5 cm each). Umaria, Mau, Ashok Nagar, Udaipura and Bagli received 4 cm rain, while Indore, Bhopal and Guna got 3cm each.

Weather man attributed the current spell to the axis of monsoon trough which is shifting further southwards. At present, it is moving across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Another cyclonic circulation has developed as a low-pressure area over Odisha which is extending south westwards.

These two combined systems have fed the state with rains. Moreover, now, the axis of monsoon trough is likely to pass via Madhya Pradesh and therefore, rains are expected to continue in parts of the state for another 24 to 48 hours. The southern and south eastern parts will continue recording moderate to heavy rains, while intensity will also increase over the northern parts of the state.

Met department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours over Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore and Indore districts.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Harda, Khargone, Dhar, Ujjain, Badwani, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.