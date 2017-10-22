Rahul Kumar is Bhopal SP

BHOPAL : The state government, on Saturday, transferred three IPS officials. Mandla SP Rahul Kumar has been appointed as SP, Bhopal (South). R S Deharia, commandant, 36th battalion, SAF, Balaghat has been posted as SP, Railways, Jabalpur. Rakesh Singh, SP, Railways, Jabalpur will be the new SP of Mandla.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Tillerson blasts China, leans towards India
The US policy on China is gradually becoming clearer with the strategic inputs that the administration receives and digests. The…
‘Ayurveda revolution’ can transform health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for affordable and accessible healthcare through the system of ayurveda to usher in an ‘ayurveda…
Reinterpreting the right to bleed
Last fortnight leading seminary Darul Uloom Deoband issued an edict prohibiting Muslim women against dressing their eyebrows or cutting their…
Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the slip is showing
Karyakarta Modi, of course, has a good reason to feel indebted to the RSS which had invested him with some…
Fall of Raqqa a huge challenge to IS
The Americans and the world at large have reason to gloat over the manner in which US-backed militias have heaped…