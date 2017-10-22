Free Press Journal
Rahul Kumar is Bhopal SP

— By FP NEWS SERVICE | Oct 22, 2017 12:12 am
BHOPAL  : The state government, on Saturday, transferred three IPS officials. Mandla SP Rahul Kumar has been appointed as SP, Bhopal (South). R S Deharia, commandant, 36th battalion, SAF, Balaghat has been posted as SP, Railways, Jabalpur. Rakesh Singh, SP, Railways, Jabalpur will be the new SP of Mandla.

