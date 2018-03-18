PWD minister Rampal’s ‘bahu’ ends life

Bhopal : In a tragic incident, alleged daughter-in-law of state PWD minister Rampal Singh, Priti Raghuvanshi committed suicide by hanging self at her parents’ home in Udaipura, Raisen district on Friday night.

She was staying with her parents who found her body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Saturday morning. According to the parents, Priti went to her room after having dinner on Friday night and later, took the extreme step over her husband’s plan to marry another girl.

Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased had apologised to her parents for marrying the minister’s son and sought forgiveness from them. She was reportedly upset about her husband’s plan to remarry and also, asked her parents not to fight the injustice being handed over to her citing they (parents) had already suffered a lot because of her.

Priti was allegedly married to minister’s son Girijesh Pratap Singh in Arya Samaj, Nehru Nagar, Bhopal, on June20, 2017, under Arya Marriage Validation Act-1937. However, she never lived with her husband and was staying at her maternal house ever since the alleged marriage.

However, the PWD minister rejected the deceased’s claim to be his daughter-in-law and said that he had no idea about any such marriage (Arya Samaj marriage) of his son. On the contrary, he demanded a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident as both the families live opposite to each other in Udaipura and the deceased’s family members were demanding the minister’s son perform the last rites.

The body has been kept in mortuary as family members of the deceased refused to accept her body after autopsy and said that Priti being their daughter-in-law the minister’s family should take its possession and perform the last rites.

Though police were yet to confirm whether Preeti was indeed married to the minister’s son, the opposition Congress demanded Girjesh be booked for abetment of suicide.

While Rampal’s family remained tight-lipped about the incident, a suicide note and a marriage certificate issued by an Arya Samaj temple located in Bhopal’s Nehru Nagar went viral on social media. The deceased’s father Chandan Singh Raghuvanshi, who works as an ambulance driver with Bareli hospital (govt job), reportedly produced the marriage certificate issued by Arya Samaj before the media and police.

Chandan alleged that the minister had been pressurising him for getting Priti married to someone else and even offered money for the same. State Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra too claimed that “Girjesh was pressurising the woman to return him the marriage certificate,” and demanded that a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of IPC be registered against him, and his father Rampal Singh should resign. The minister could not be contacted for his comment despite several attempts.

‘Couple married last year after six years of affair’: Priti’s brother Manjeet Raghuvanshi said “Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh had been in a relationship with Priti for the last six years. In June last year he married my sister at an Arya Samaj mandir in Bhopal. My younger brother Niraj too was present at the function as witness while from Girijesh’s side, his friends and a girl were present. When Rampal Singh came to know about this marriage, he started pressurising us to get my sister married to someone else. Even he sent influential people from Raghuvanshi community to persuade my father.” The minister has recently finalised the engagement of his son Girijesh on March 14 at Tikamgarh, he claimed adding that “Priti’s body is still lying at Udaipura hospital and the entire administration is pressuring us for early post-mortem. We are demanding the presence of Girijesh at time of her last rites.”

Minister didn’t accept Priti as daughter-in-law

Rampal’s son was set to marry another girl

Cong demands case against minister’s son