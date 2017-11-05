Politicians vie for photo ops, skip visit to victim

BHOPAL Gang rape None cared to visit us: Girl’s father

Bhopal : Politicians, who boast of being public servant at the drop of a hat, have been so busy organising protests against the state government over civil service aspirant’s gang rape that they are yet to find time to visit the victim or her family.

Of course, they have issued statements, raised slogans, led protests and sniped at each other. That’s all they have done for political mileage. As victim’s father on Saturday said, “Neither the CM nor the ministers nor from any other party has visited us. We live in Vidisha, which has been represented by several big leaders in the assembly and the Lok Sabha. However, none of them has cared to give us a call,” he rued. He further said that the family was informed about a visit by former chief minister Babulal Gaur. The visit never happened.

“Congress leaders and workers protested outside Habibganj police station but none of the partymen cared to inquire about our well-being,” he lamented.

Crediting the media for highlighting the case and his daughter’s ordeal, he said, “It is to their credit that they forced the state government to initiate action against police officials who refused to register my daughter’s complaint and audaciously termed it as a ‘flimsy story.’

The family is undergoing a severe trauma. “Our hopes and dreams have been shattered. Don’t know what the future has in store for us,” he said and added that the family had hoped for ‘help’. “But no one has even a word of sympathy for us,” he said.

A distraught father said that he along with his associates had managed to catch two of the four accused of raping his daughter. “Otherwise, I doubt that the police would have ever arrested them,” he added.

Though he does not want to believe that police harassment of his daughter and family stemmed from the fact that they hailed from a minority community, but the lingering doubts continue to haunt him.

4th accused still elusive; no security for family

Fourth accused of the case, Ramesh, is still on the run. Sources attribute the police going slow on him to his political connections. What raises doubt is the failure of the police to provide security cover to the victim and her family. “No policeman has been deployed at our house,” said victim’s father. Despite criminal background of all accused, the police are yet to ensure that the victim and her family is not harmed by their associates.

Time taken in bringing clothes was the clue

Victim’s father said that after subjecting her to extreme indignity, the accused had provided clothes to her. “As told by MP Nagar police, we were on way to Habibganj police station. On the way, I asked her how much time they took to bring the clothes. She replied around 5 minutes. It was a clue. We visited nearby slum clusters and saw one of the accused in Shanti Nagar. We chased and arrested him,” he said.

