Pickpockets make way with Rs 20,000 from fast venue

BHOPAL : An elderly woman who allegedly sustained injuries during police cane charge on Friday, tried to meet Chauhan at the fasting site at Dussehra Maidan on Saturday but was quickly whisked away by the police.

Identified Kamla Bai, 60, she was a resident of Fanda village where the farmers had called protest and chakkajam on Friday in which two vehicles were torched while six others were damaged by the agitators. The woman was beaten up with canes by the cops on duty at Fanda.

On Saturday, Kamla who had a plaster on her left hand came to the site with her family members to meet the CM. When she reached near the site and was about to speak to the CM, she was quickly taken away by cops present at the spot in a police vehicle only to be released after sometime.

Meanwhile on the same day, at the fasting site, unidentified accused picked pockets of three people, including the BJP mandal president of Raghogarh. The three victims lost a combined total of Rs 20,500.

According to the police, victims BJP mandal president Rajeev Menon Sharma, Ashwani Kumar Pandey and Naresh Patidar lost Rs 10,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 9,000 respectively. Sharma and Patidar apart from the cash, also lost their debit cards, identity cards and other official documents. All the three were present inside the tent where the CM was fasting. The police have registered cases under relevant sections of IPC and investigations are on to nab them.