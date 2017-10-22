Pharmacy graduate woman commits suicide

BHOPAL : A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house located at Vijay Lakshya Homes, which falls under the limits of Awadhpuri police station. The incident occurred on Friday night. She has left behind a hand written suicide note.

The deceased had completed her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from TIT College and was looking for a job. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Aishwarya, daughter of a veterinary doctor Shankar Rao. Her father works in Gunga and is a habitual drunkard. Her suicide note states that her family is in huge trouble due to her father’s drinking habits and if she leaves the world, her father may change the way her family wants him to change.

On Friday night, guests had come to her home. Her father went out to drop them while her brother Udit Pararkar went out to bring fast food. The girl and her mother were alone in the house when she locked herself up in the room.

Later, when her brother came in and started looking for her to share the eatables he knocked the door. When repeated knocks evoked no response, the family grew suspicious and then peeped inside from a ventilator to find her hanging.