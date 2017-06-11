People see CM’s fast as theatrics

Say, farmers’ stir is the result of the failure of his government

BHOPAL : If any politician imagines that his fast would bring about change of heart in the people, he is living in a fool’s paradise. Gandhiji had that stature, not the pygmies of today. The fast-unto-death of CM is merely an emotional drama and ‘dhong’. He is making a fool of the people. This is what it is being largely believed.

Many say instead of sitting on fast, he should have gone to Mandsaur to comfort and help the farmers and fulfil their genuine demands. Farmers’ stir is the result of the failure of his government, bureaucracy and the police.

Free Press spoke to some city residents from different walks of life to know what they thought about the CM’s fast for restoring peace in the state and whether politicians of today could use fast as a moral weapon. Do they have the moral stature of Gandhi?

Rajesh Joshi, poet

Basically, it is merely a ‘dhong’. Fast for what? On one hand, the government is allowing the police to open fire on farmers and on the other hand, the CM is fasting. What nonsense! The police can always use rubber bullets instead of real ones. The CM is only trying to hide the failure of his government, bureaucracy and the police. Instead of sitting on fast, he should meet and talk to the farmers and fulfil their genuine demands. If BJP governments can waive loans of Adanis and Ambanis, why not of farmers? After all, PMs or CMs are elected by the people, not industrialists.

Anil Sadgopal, educationist

It is not an issue of moral stature. It is an issue of welfare of farmers. If they are demanding fair price for their produce, what’s wrong in that? After all, it is their right. Rather than solving the genuine demands of farmers, our CM is doing theatrics. By doing so, he is running away from his accountability. Gandhiji was a leader of the masses and he never ever went on fast while occupying a constitutional post. A person who is on a constitutional post can’t do so.

Sadat Bharti, theatre actor and director

It is nothing except stunt. The CM is doing this emotional drama for getting cheap publicity. And he may get benefit to some extent because the farmers who live in villages are still somewhat emotional. If the CM is a real

well-wisher of farmers and wants to stop this violence then he should accept the demands of farmers. Where is the need for such stunts? As for Gandhiji, no leader can match his stature. He was a big thing. He used to do fast for public welfare, not for personal interests.

Radheshyam

Patidar, farmer

Ye puri puri nautanki hai. He is befooling the people by doing so. He can go on an indefinite fast but can’t fulfil demands of farmers. He even would not have remembered how many schemes the state government made in the 13 years of his regime. He only makes promises to farmers. We only want fair price of our production as per the Swaminathan Commission. We don’t want any charity.

Manzoor Ahtesham, writer

The era of Gandhi is over. Everything has changed now. But if we talk about Gandhi’s fast then the aim of his fast was totally different. We can’t compare any leader with him. If any politician imagines that his fast would bring about change of heart in the people, he is living in a fool’s paradise.