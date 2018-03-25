Parents oppose change in school books, other decisions

BHOPAL : Reacting to the meeting held by district administration for regulating fees, opting for NCERT books, a section of parents in the city told Free Press that such meetings should have been held in January.

District administration officials, private schools’ representatives and Palak Mahasangh office bearers were present in the meeting. A week has passed since academic session began.

Sonia Soni, homemaker

They are fooling us. Everyone knows when the session begins. It happened last time also. Whatever action they had to take in this regard, they should have taken before start of session. The whole education system is bogus. Nowadays, schools focus on other activities instead of education. Despite paying high fee, children have to take tuitions and complete projects at home. What is the school doing and why are we paying them?

Chanchal Singh, boutique owner

We have bought books and note books worth Rs 12,000 and paid fees too. Now, we can’t return them. So, now if they change books, it is our loss. Every year, we buy books and copies from a shop Books & Books. We were shocked when we saw the bill of Rs 8,000 for notebooks. Then, I decided to purchase it from city. I bought the same copies for Rs 1000 and saved Rs 7000. We also have to pay admission fee worth Rs 10,000 to 15,000 every year. We have become fed up of all such dramas.

Mohammed Rahil Anwar, govt employee

The session has already started and we bought books. Why are they holding meeting now? Last time they did the same and we protested. If they really wish to lessen our burden, then why they don’t take action before beginning of session? The school management and district administration are misguiding parents. They play with our emotions.

Sneha Upadhyay, beautician

If government wants to introduce NCERT books for all classes, they should have planned in January. Now the school has opened. I bought books and copies one month before for my daughter. Even some chapters have also been taught in the school. Now they want to change books. It is completely wrong decision and will cause financial loss to parents and not to schools and government.