Parents cry foul over indecision on school books 

BHOPAL : Twelve meetings in two years including five in the last one year between private school management, district education officer, district administration and Parents Association ended without any action taken against errant private schools.

As per government guidelines, NCERT books are to be prescribed for school students. However, private schools prescribe books published by private publishers. Confusion prevails among parents about whom to follow.

The private schools have increased fees breaking the ceiling of 10 percent. The fees charged in the name of conveyance by the schools are not regulated. The schools have prescribed books of private publications in place of NCERT books, which is against the guidelines of CBSE.

“St Xaviers and International Public School broke the ceiling of ten percent fee hike but neither DEO nor district administration has taken any action against them,” alleged Palak Mahasangh’s general secretary Pramod Pandya.

G S Pandya also questioned the timing of Friday’s meeting and said when the new session has already begun a week ago and more than 70 percent of the parents have purchased the books.

It should be noted that the MP Government can follow the path of Delhi government to tackle the issue of fee hike by private schools. The Delhi government fought a legal battle in Delhi High Court against the school administration’s decision of fee hike and won it.

After the win in legal battle, the Delhi government came heavily on 449 private schools.

Bhopal ADM Disha Nagwanshi said the district administration will cancel affiliation of the schools if we found the fee hike against Fee Regulation Act.

But cancelling affiliation of schools will leave hundreds of students without a school. She also said we are in the process of regulation of fees charged on conveyance.

DEO DK Sharma said that we have clearly passed on the message in the meeting that no guilty will be spared this time.