Padmavati Row Hots Up

Films meant to entertain, not hurt: BJP

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday jumped on to ‘ban-Padmavati’ bandwagon with three of its ministers opposing its release. The BJP too lent its voice by demanding a ban on film’s screening in the state.

With Karni Sena staging protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest movie in separate parts of the state, the BJP has decided to join the bandwagon with an eye on Rajput votes, who are in a position to influence poll outcome in many assembly constituencies.

Minister of state for co-operatives (independent charge) Vishwas Sarang declared, “History’s distortion will not be tolerated.” He went on to state, “Tinkering with historical facts in the name of artistic freedom is unacceptable.” His ministerial colleague Umashankar Gupta said that the movie should be banned if historical facts are tinkered with and hurt sentiments of any community. He, however, accepted that he had no idea about film’s screenplay.

MSME minister Sanjay Pathak said that a deliberate controversy had been created around the film by Bhansali. “Bhansali has ensured that the movie is a smashing hit after release,” he added.

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha too has opposed the film. He said, “In our country queens never danced. They watched other women dance from behind curtains or jharokhas.” He further said that Bhansalis should do a re-think on the film. “Films are meant to entertain people and not to hurt their sentiments”, he said.

Some MLAs too raised their voice against the film at BJP legislature party’s meeting on Saturday. There is a strong possibility that amid clamour for a ban on the movie, state government in consultation with Centre disallow its screening in the state.