Oxford school students represent MP in athletics

SEHORE : The students of Oxford Higher Secondary School are representing the state in the 33rd Junior National Athletics Championship, presently underway in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

The championship, which began on November 16, will continue till November 20. Neha Bhati of class IX is participating in race walk and Bushra Khan Gauri of class VIII in 600 metre race. The district education officer S P Tripathi, cluster principal Sandhya Kansotia, district sports officer Bharatlal Sharma, sports officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Anand Swami, chairman of the school Jolly Kurien, principal Beena J Kurien, Ataullah Khan, Madhav Yadav sports teacher Dushyant Chokar and the school staff have congratulated the students on their achievements.