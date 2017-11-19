OPD shut to protest manhandling of doctor

SHUJALPUR : To protest the manhandling of Dr Chandramohan Gupta, posted in the city government hospital by the attendant of a patient, the private and government doctors of the town kept their OPDs shut for two hours in the morning and staged a sit-in in the government hospital premises. Hospital employees too joined them. The doctors said that incidents of attacks on doctors are increasing because of the administration and the police did not take such incidents in the past with the seriousness they deserve. Those who joined the protest included Dr C V Mishra, Dr B L Gupta, Dr G D Maheshwari, Dr K K Bhargava and Dr K K Jain. The doctors also submitted a memorandum to district collector Shrikant Banot. The memorandum said that the patient was drunk and so was his attendant. When Dr Gupta pointed this out, the attendant attacked him.