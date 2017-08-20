No ban on fielding 75-plus leaders in elections: Shah

Bhopal : In an apparent turnaround, BJP national president Amit Shah told reporters on Saturday that the party might field 75-yr-plus candidates in elections. “There is no such formula. It is for the CM to decide who to appoint minister,” he said.

Shah said there was no proposal for abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. As for Article 35A, the government will submit its reply in the court after consulting all political parties. In answer to a question, he said Ram Temple would be constructed either in pursuance of a court verdict or on the basis of a compromise formula. He said government was dealing strictly with separatists in Kashmir and its impact would be visible in two months or so.

Reacting to Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat’s comment about parties trying to win elections by any means, he said Rawat must be referring to the Congress carting its MLAs to Bengaluru. Referring to ADR report on funding of political parties he said NDA government has laid down a law under which no party could receive an amount higher than Rs 2,000 in cash.

‘You are echoing Kejriwal’

When questioned about the Centre extending undue benefits to Adani and Advani industrial groups, he said if there was any specific instance, it should be made public. “Are you echoing Kejriwal?” he asked the questioner.

Both Chouhans to continue till 2019’

Showering profuse praises on the state government, Shah said he was giving 100 out of 100 marks to it. He said it was due to the efforts of the government that MP had got rid of the BIMARU tag and had joined the comity of developed states.