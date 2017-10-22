Night temp 6°C above normal in Khajuraho 5°C above normal in Bhopal, Jabalpur

BHOPAL : Night temperature remained above normal all over the state on Friday. The day temperature also remained above normal. Weather man attributed it to cloudy weather and presence of moisture due to depression developed in Bay of Bengal.

Despite withdrawal of monsoon from Madhya Pradesh, rain and thunder shower are likely to occur at isolated places in Shahdol region besides Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni districts in the next 24 hours.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius which was 3 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius which was 5 degrees above normal. Khajuraho recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius which was 6 degrees above normal. Jabalpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius which was 5 degrees above normal.

Similarly, Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees celsius which was 4 degrees above normal and Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 20.9 degrees celsius which was 3 degrees above normal.

According to meteorological department, the temperatures will decrease as winds will begin to blow from north.